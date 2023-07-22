The Department of State Security (DSS) has been granted its wish to prosecute the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele

The embattled Emefiele is set to be arraigned before the federal high court in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Tuesday, July 25

Emefiele would be defended by 11 top lawyers led by the former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President, Joseph Daudu (SAN)

Lagos, Ikoyi - The suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has been confirmed for arraignment before the federal high court in Lagos on Tuesday, July 25.

Channels TV reported that the embattled Emefiele is being arraigned on two counts of illegally possessing firearms and ammunition.

Godwin Emefiele has been charged with the illegal possession of firearms. Photo Credit: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Source: Facebook

This development was confirmed by one of his legal attornies, Victor Opara (SAN), who also disclosed that the former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Joseph Daudu (SAN), would be leading the defence for Emefiele.

It was gathered by Legit.ng that the presiding Justice Nicholas Oweibo fixed the arraignment date.

This is coming after the judge, in a controversial circumstance, delayed the DSS to bring the charges in line with various orders of courts.

DSS level two-count charges against Emefiele

As reported by Daily Trust, the DSS, in its filed suit before the court, disclosed that an unlicensed single-barrel shotgun (JOJEFF Magnum 8371) was found in possession of Emefiele.

Count one of the charges reads:

“That you, Godwin Emefiele, Male, of No. 8 Colorado Street Maitama Abuja, on or about the 15th of June 2023, at No. 3b Iru Close, Ikoyi, Eti Osa Local Government, Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, had in your possession one (1) Single Barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a licence. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 4 of the Firearms Act, Cap. F28 Laws of the Federation 2004, and punishable under Section 27 (1b) of the same Act.”

Similarly, the suit also stated that Emefiele was in possession of another unlicensed 123 rounds of live ammunition (cartridges).

Count two:

“That you, Godwin Emefiele, Male, of No. 8 Colorado Street Maitama Abuja, on or about June 15, 2023, at No. 3b Iru Close, Ikoyi, Eti Osa Local Government, Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, had in your possession One Hundred and Twenty-Three (123) Rounds of live ammunition (Cartridges) without a licence You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8 of the Firearms Act Cap F28 Laws of the Federation 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1)(b)(il) of the same Act.”

Source: Legit.ng