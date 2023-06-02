President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu said he wants a review of the national minimum wage in Nigeria

He stated that there is a need to review the current minimum to match the present economic realities in Nigeria

The President made this announcement on Friday, June 2, during a meeting with the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors at the Aso Villa, Abuja

FCT, Aso Villa - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed that there is a need to increase the national minimum wage to improve the living condition of Nigerians.

Tinubu made this call on Friday, June 2, during his meeting with governors under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the presidential villa in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu said all APC governors must work together to uphold the promises made to Nigerians.

Source: Twitter

He noted that a review of the national minimum wage must reflect the current realities of Nigerians, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

President Tinubu urged all the APC governors to work together and make it a top priority to make his proposal a reality.

He said:

“We need to do some arithmetic and soul searching on the minimum wage,’’ adding, “We will have to take a look at that together, and the revenue. We must strengthen the source and application of our revenue.’’

President Tinubu charged the governors to uphold the faith and trust bestowed upon them by the electorates and millions of Nigerians by making a difference to uplift the livelihood of Nigerians.

He added that:

“This meeting is not strange to me, and the content of the meeting is so valuable. The camaraderie is very stimulating. This is about the Nigerian project, not Bola Tinubu."

On the issue of the inflation in the exchange rates, President Tinubu said there is a need for it to be streamlined.

He further charges them that:

“As progressives and thinkers under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC), you have a role to play in educating our people and making sure we manage ourselves."

