FCT, Abuja - The Senate on Thursday, July 13, confirmed the appointment of Major General Christopher Musa as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) after a three-hour closed-door screening session.

The Senate, led by Senator Godswill Akpabio, also confirmed the nomination of other service chiefs as transmitted to them by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for confirmation, The Nation reported.

The service chiefs named by President Bola Tinubu can now fully focus on work after the senate ratified their appointments on Thursday, July 13. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Akpabio-led senate okays appointment of Major General Lagbaja and other service chiefs

The service chiefs confirmed by the senate include Major-General Taoreed Lagbaja as Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla as Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Vice Marshall Hassan Abubakar as Chief of Air Staff.

Tinubu had on Tuesday, July 11, urged the senate to screen and confirm the CDS and other service chiefs' nominees for substantive appointments. Now they've heeded.

The full list of the confirmed service chiefs are:

Maj. Gen. C.G Musa, Chief of Defence Staff

Maj. Gen. T. A Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff

Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla Chief of Naval Staff

AVM H.B Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff

DIG Kayode Egbetokun, Acting Inspector-General of Police

Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye, Chief of Defence Intelligence

Senate commences screening, confirmation of CDS, service chiefs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Senate commenced the screening of Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Musa, and Service Chiefs, including Major General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla Chief of Naval Staff and Air Vice Marshall Hassan Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the letter during plenary on Tuesday, July 11.

President Tinubu had appointed the service chiefs on Monday, June 19.

