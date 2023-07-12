The Borno State government now has a new secretary to the state government as approved by Governor Babagana Zulum

The governor approved the appointment of Bukar Tijani on Wednesday, July 12, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Isa Gusau

Tijani previously served as a minister under the administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and later moved to the United Nations

Borno, Maiduguri - Bukar Tijani, a former minister under the administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has been appointed by Governor Babagana Zulum as the Secretary to Borno State Government.

As reported by Punch, this development was announced on Wednesday, July 12, via a statement issued by the governor's spokesperson, Isa Gusau.

Bukar Tijani previously served as a former Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development.

Tijani, a former Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, has had a similar stint at the United Nations, where he was appointed as the Assistant Secretary-General/Assistant Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation.

The statement confirmed that Governor Zulum found his credentials credible enough and appointed Tijani the State Secretary.

Tijani's profile

The 62-year-old Tijani, according to Vanguard, was born and bred in Damasak, a small community under the Dikwa local government of Borno State.

He bagged his first degree in Plant and Soil Science from 1982 to 1984 at Tuskegee Institute (now Tuskegee University) in Alabama, United States of America.

Tijani has a master's degree in Tropical Agricultural Development from the University of Reading in the United Kingdom, obtained in 1989.

He is a fellow of the Agricultural Society of Nigeria, a Fellow at the Soil Science Society of Nigeria, and a Fellow (Honourary), P.R China, Jiangsu Academy of Agricultural Sciences.

