Nigeria's President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commenced what is termed a cleansing of the previous officials of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is as Tinubu, within two weeks of assuming office as president, took a bold decision that has so far affected at least two top government officials calling the shots during the previous administration.

President Tinubu suspended top Bawa, Emefiele within two weeks in office as president. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The president removed these top officials from office over what he termed abuse of office and a barrage of offences relating to their duties in office.

As soon as they were removed, the president ordered their probe and also directed them to hand over power to senior officials in their agency.

Godwin Emefiele has spent five days in DSS custody after he was suspended from office as CBN Governor. Photo credit: Central Bank of Nigeria

1. Godwin Emefiele suspended from office as CBN Governor

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, June 9, suspended the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, from office with immediate effect.

The office of the secretary to the government of the federation announced his suspension.

This is sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy, according to a statement on Friday by the Director of Information, Office of the SGF, Willie Bassey.

Hours after Emefiele's suspension from office, he was taken into custody by Nigeria’s secret police, the State Security Service (SSS).

Emefiele was directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to a Deputy Governor, who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of the investigation and the reforms.

As of the time of filling this report, Emefiele has spent five days in SSS custody, with details of his arrest being shrouded by the secret police.

President says suspended EFCC chairman, AbdulRasheed Bawa, has to answer to weighty allegations of abuse of office. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

2. AbdulRasheed Bawa suspended from office as EFCC chairman

On Wednesday night, June 14, President Tinubu approved the indefinite suspension from the office AbdulRasheed Bawa, CON, as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over “weighty” allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

Immediately after Bawa was suspended, Mohammed Umar Abba emerged as the acting chairman of EFCC.

Hours later, the Department of State Services invited Bawa for further questioning.

In a statement on Wednesday night by the service spokesperson, Peter Afunanya explained that his invitation was on “investigative activities concerning him.”

Source: Legit.ng