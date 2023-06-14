The suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, has now spent five days in the custody of the DSS and there were no signs that he would soon be released

This is due to the fact that the secret police authority is yet to tell the public of its findings about the detained Emefiele since it arrested the former CBN governor

Emefiele has had a turbulent relationship with the DSS in the past that the secret police even sought for a court order to arrest him last year for terrorism financing

Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has now spent five consecutive days in the Department of State Service (DSS) custody with details of his arrest being shrouded by the secret police.

According to The Guardian, today, Wednesday, June 14, marked the fifth day that Emefiele has been in the custody of the DSS after he was arrested by the secret police following his suspension by President Bola Tinubu on Saturday, June 10.

Earlier relationship between Emefiele, DSS

Before his arrest, the immediate past governor of the CBN has had a turbulent relationship with the DSS in recent times.

Late last year, the secret police accused Emefiele of several offenses and it secretly requested a court order to arrest the ex-CBN governor over allegations of “financing terrorism, fraudulent activities, and economic crimes of national security dimension.”

The federal high court sitting in Abuja, however, rejected the request because the DSS failed to provide enough evidence to justify why the arrest warrant should be granted.

Emefiele makes a partisan appearance to contest APC presidential election

Emefiele was also criticized last year after making a partisan posture in the presidential primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the moment, there have been no signs that the suspended CBN governor would soon be released. The authority of the DSS is yet to disclose its findings to the public.

Recap: How Tinubu raised alarm over CBN Gov Emefiele's naira redesign policy

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu once raised an alarm concerning the naira redesign policy of the CBN under the suspended Godwin Emefiele.

During one of his campaigns at the MKO Abiola International Stadium in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, Tinubu said Emefiele's naira redesign policy was targeted at his presidential ambition.

Tinubu, who later went on to win the election, took the oath of office on May 29, and announced the suspension of Godwin Emefiele as CBN governor.

