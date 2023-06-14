Mohammed Umar Abba has emerged as the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

His appointment follows the suspension of AbdulRasheed Bawa, the EFCC chairman, on Wednesday night, June 14, by President Bola Tinubu.

Bawa's suspension, according to the presidency, is to allow for a proper investigation into his conduct while in office following some weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him by some stakeholders in the anti-corruption fight.

Bawa was subsequently directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to Abba who is the Director of Operations.

Abba will oversee the affairs of the office of the EFCC Chairman pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Source: Legit.ng