The man charged with combating corruption in Nigeria, Abdulrasheed Bawa, was in the news for the wrong reasons on Wednesday, June 14

Bawa was indefinitely suspended by President Bola Tinubu over “weighty allegations ” of abuse of office against him

Although none of the allegations was mentioned in the statement announcing his suspension, his alleged role in the naira design policy was reportedly one of his greatest undoings

FCT, Abuja - Emerging reports have uncovered the main reasons why Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was sanctioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bawa, 43, had served as the EFCC chairman since February 2021.

President Bola Tinubu suspended Abdulrasheed Bawa, chairman of the EFCC on Wednesday, June 14. Photo credits: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Alleged role in naira redesign policy "angered" Tinubu

President Tinubu on Wednesday, June 14, approved the indefinite suspension from office of Bawa to allow for a proper investigation into his conduct while in office.

Before taking that decision, Tinubu had met Bawa in May, The Guardian reported.

Now, a report by Daily Trust has revealed that Bawa was suspended by President Tinubu due to his alleged role in the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Recall that the controversial policy spearheaded by Godwin Emefiele, caused widespread chaos nationwide as frustrated Nigerians staged protests amid poor banking operations.

In the heat of the electioneering, Tinubu claimed that the policies implemented by the CBN, such as the restriction on cash withdrawals to N20,000 per day and N100,000 per week, were deliberately designed to hinder his chances of winning the presidential election.

Credible sources disclosed that besides other reasons, President Tinubu and those around him were angered by the role played by Bawa in the naira redesign policy of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bawa’s issue with Matawalle caused Tinubu to discipline him

The second major reason President Tinubu suspended Bawa was due to the most recent allegation of infractions. Former Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state had accused him of demanding a $2 million bribe – an allegation the embattled EFCC chief denied.

Legit.ng reports that Bawa is presently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) where he is being grilled.

