A legal practitioner has commended President Bola Tinubu for suspending the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

Barrister Oluwole Olukunle Moses described the move by the president as a wise decision considering the allegations slammed against Emefiele

The lawyer further stated that the CBN Act 2007 gives the president the power to terminate the appointment of a central bank governor if he gets a two-thirds majority of the Senate

The suspension of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has continued to garner reactions in the polity.

Recall that on Friday, June 9, Tinubu suspended Emefiele and noted that Emefiele’s forced break from work was to allow for a thorough probe and a system reset of the CBN; even as he directed the Deputy Governor, Operations, Mr. Folashodun Shonubi, to take charge in the meantime.

Nigerian lawyer reacts to Emefiele's suspension

Emefiele was subsequently arrested by officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) for undisclosed infractions.

Already, tongues are wagging over the legality and illegality of the president unilaterally suspending him; rather than securing two-thirds votes of the Senate; especially as a court of competent jurisdiction had ruled against the federal government toeing this path after Sanusi Lamido Sanusi’s ouster as the apex bank’s governor in 2014 episode.

Again, a high court had earlier rejected a motion ex parte by the DSS to arrest and detain Emefiele.

Speaking on the development, Barrister Oluwole Olukunle Moses in a chat with Legit.ng on Monday, June 12, said Emefiele's suspension came as a shock to many but it is a good step taken by the president.

The legal luminary opined thus;

"The suspension of the CBN Governor, Emefiele, comes as a shock to many people while some people see it as good riddance but whichever the case is, I see it as a new aurora for a new government in power. I think it's a good step taken by President Tinubu especially when there is an allegation of serious misconduct against the suspended CBN Governor."

What the law says about Tinubu suspending Emefiele as CBN governor, Barrister Moses gives insight;

Once again, the move has thrown up questions about whether President Tinubu has the power to suspend the CBN governor.

Clarifying further on the legality of Tinubu's move against Emefiele, the lawyer noted thus,

"Talking about the legality of the suspension pronouncement made by the President, I will like to pontificate to the extent that the CBN ACT 2007 which is the relevant law under which the President acted didn't clearly provide for the power of the President to suspend a sitting CBN Governor, however, I want to believe that the exercise of the power of suspension could possibly have a shelter or shield under the provision of section 11 (2) (c) of the CBN ACT 2007. This is because there is an allegation of a serious misconduct against the suspended CBN governor's office which needs to be investigated. Investigation of the said allegation may become prejudiced if he still remains on that seat as CBN Governor.

"I am of the view that the President's move against the suspended CBN Governor and the subsequent appointment of an acting Governor, Folashodun Shonubi, is spot on. I must mention that the President would have been wrong if he had removed the CBN Governor, suo motu, without the backing or support of the two-thirds majority of the Senate.

"We can only sit back and watch what will be the outcome of the ongoing investigation."

