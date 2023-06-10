President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the suspension of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, with immediate effect

According to the announcement, the president's decision follows an ongoing investigation of Emefiele's office and planned reforms in the financial sector

Public affairs analysts have bared their thoughts on the development, which was no surprise to some

FCT, Abuja - Following the suspension of Godwin Emefiele as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday, June 9, public affairs analysts have shared their views on the matter.

Emefiele's suspension comes after a meeting with Tinubu last week.

Public affairs analysts have commented on the suspension of Godwin Emefiele as the CBN governor by President Tinubu. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Central Bank of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

"We’re not surprised at Emefiele’s suspension" — Public affairs analysts

Legit.ng spoke with some analysts, who shared their perceptions on the trending matter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Kogi-based analyst Kole Shittu told Legit.ng on Saturday, June 10, that the president's decision was driven by politics, although he praised the president for keeping to his words.

He said:

"I see it as more of a political vendetta."

Shittu added:

"The president promised to hit the ground running, and he is truly keeping to his words.

"The next line of action is for him (Emefiele) to be arrested and prosecuted for what he made Nigerians go through with his scam Naira redesign policy."

For Ibadan, Oyo state-based Sadiq Yussuf; the sanction was "long overdue".

He told Legit.ng:

"It was Long overdue. I was expecting it since former president Muhammadu Buhari's first term. Of course, not for any major crime, but just for staying too long in office while the economy didn't get better."

Another analyst who spoke to Legit.ng, Emmanuel Jimmy, said the suspension did not come as a surprise.

Jimmy said:

"I knew this will definitely come up, no doubt, because President Tinubu believes that the CBN governor worked against him in the election."

President Tinubu suspends CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu suspended Godwin Emefiele as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The office of the secretary to the government of the federation announced his suspension.

Willie Bassey, director of information, SGF office, in a statement issued on Friday, June 9 noted that the suspension is with immediate effect.

Source: Legit.ng