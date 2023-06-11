A list of allegations levelled against the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, has emerged

A DSS source revealed that Emefiele would be quizzed by crack interrogators on alleged terrorism financing, mismanagement of the CBN, and economy, among others

The source also disclosed that DSS might approach the court to obtain an order to detain the embattled Emefiele

FCT, Abuja - Details have emerged about the allegations levelled against the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had on Friday, June 9, suspended Emefiele as CBN governor.

As reported by The Punch, Emefiele, his aides, and other top directors would be interrogated on:

Loans worth billions of naira given to farmers under the Fadama scheme

The controversial sale of Polaris Bank

Alleged financing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)

Allegations bordering on forex fraud.

The newspaper reported that a source in the Department of State Services (DSS) revealed that the secret police had also assembled a team of crack interrogators to interrogate Emefiele on the following allegations:

Alleged terrorism financing

Mismanagement of the CBN and economy

Naira redesign policy, amongst others.

The source further disclosed that the DSS would likely approach the court to obtain an order to detain Emefiele to allow for unrestrained interrogation.

