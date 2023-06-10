An emerging update has confirmed that the suspended Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, was not arrested

This development was revealed by the Department of State Services (DSS), who have been reported to have arrested him

According to the DSS, Emefiele was not in their custody as claimed by several media reports on Friday (night), June 9

Following several reports that the suspended Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, had been detained, the Department of State Services said on Saturday, June 10 that he was not in their custody.

As Vanguard reported, the DSS Spokesman, Dr Peter Afunanya, clarified this development in a mail.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied arresting the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele. Photo Credit: Department of State Services (DSS) and CBN

Afunanya while responding to claims that the CBN Governor had been arrested by the secret police said: “Currently, Emefiele is not with the DSS”.

It will be recalled that the purported arrest of Emefiele shortly after being suspended from office by the President had been widely reported by some online media.

It is unclear whether he had been invited to appear before the DSS, which had wanted to move against him over undisclosed reasons earlier in the year.

The embattled Emefiele, on the other hand, is yet to issue an official statement about his suspension and his alleged arrest by the operatives of DSS on Friday, June 9.

Source: Legit.ng