A Nigerian artist has expressed his joy on social media after getting recognised by ace Nigerian singer, Davido

The artist had gone the extra mile to make a painting of the singer together with his wife, Chioma and his late mother Veronica

During an outdoor event, the singer spotted the artist with the painting and appreciated him for it

A Nigerian artist was so full of joy after being noticed by the prominent Nigerian singer Davido.

The encounter followed months of work on a portrait that depicted the musician alongside his wife Chioma and his late mother Veronica.

Nigerian artist goes viral after creating portrait of Davido, Chioma, Veronica. Photo credit: @heiszikkydl/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Artist recognised by ace singer Davido

The artist had devoted time to the painting and wanted it to serve as a tribute to the singer’s family.

Identified on TikTok as @heiszikkydl, he recounted the special moment in a video uploaded to the platform.

He explained that he had gone beyond what was expected to complete the artwork and had hoped it would reach Davido.

The dedication to the piece reflected both his admiration for the singer and his desire to honour the memory of Veronica through his craft.

His opportunity to shine came during an outdoor gathering where Davido was present.

While at the event, the singer saw the artist holding the painting and paused to look at it.

He expressed appreciation for the effort that had gone into the work and acknowledged the artist’s gesture.

Artist thanks Davido publicly for recognition. Photo credit: @heiszikkydl/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The brief interaction meant a great deal to the creator, who had not expected such direct recognition.

After speaking with the singer, the artist was able to take photographs with him.

He recalled feeling overwhelmed by the attention and stated that the recognition had lifted his spirits.

In his words:

"It still feels like a dream. Thank you sir Davido for making me smile again. Guys you all should help me thank Davido cause he has done more than enough for me."

Reactions as artist meets Davido

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@D PAUL said:

"Baba dont stop this appreciation videos ooo. Davido fit vexs put u for payroll for life cos he likes people that appreciate. bless up bruh."

@Fe~Fe said:

"You will succeed, you will make you will live. Long enough and prosper this I pray for you in Jesus Name."

@emmykizz01 said:

"That man @davido he's lacking no be for this generation oo even generations to come cuz man just use good deeds and sacrifice clear paths."

@lashes by Cynthia said:

"Oh King David davido a man’s after God heart, the man is so kind na y I carry am for my head, a man with a big heart."

@Annamysty said:

"May God bless My boss @davido 001 for life, may God bless u and protect you Amen."

@HandsomeChris added:

"Davido thanks, God bless you."

@Loveth Evergreen said:

"Na this kind help wey Davido dey help people I really Wan become too, but I never get the funds."

@Oliver Junior commented:

"There's every possibility as a David's fan, that you'd meet him one day and he will show you all the love he has. Man is blessed and always turning up for his people. KING DAVID for a reason."

@JDLEGEND added:

"Davido want use the whole of 2026 tour the world o, make una tell am to enter studio go give us jam abeg everywhere just dry like desert."

See the post below:

Man meets his idol Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared his excitement on social media after getting the opportunity to take photos with Davido.

In a video, he was blocked by Davido's men and he had to plead with the singer to allow him come in and take a photo.

Source: Legit.ng