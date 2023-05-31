Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deal with those exploiting and taking advantage of subsidy removal.

The pragmatic Fayose made this known via a statement released on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, May 31.

Ayo Fayose appealed to Nigerians to give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu time to unleash his creative genius. Photo Credit: Ayodele Fayose, and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: UGC

His tweet reads:

"Sadly, like typical Nigerians who are always desirous of taking advantage of every situation, the fuel marketers are only interested in making money for themselves and methinks the govt should come very hard on them this time. Anyone among them found to be hoarding fuel or selling at exorbitant rate should be dealt with."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Fayose noted that President Tinubu is not a magician but can strategise with his team to reposition the country to the best tenets of economic development.

He stated that previous administrations failed at implementing this decision (removal of fuel subsidy), urging the various pressure groups and other stakeholders to give the administration of President Tinubu the benefit of the doubt.

Fayose said:

"Many govts have come and paid lip service to all these issues, it is time to sustain our country by taking decisions that may be seen as harsh but can return the country back to the path of progress.

"The NLC and all interested parties, especially ordinary Nigerians should realize that the last administration did more damage and the new govt can only be finding ways and means to stabilize the country."

He, however, urged Nigerians to exercise patience, noting that the current hardship is only for a short period.

Fayose described the decision by President Tinubu as the best and wisest decision for the collective good of Nigeria and its people.

He said:

"I appeal to Nigerians to bear with the govt for now as the present hardship will ease out with time.

"Removing the fuel subsidy is the best thing to do and it has to be done once and for all."

Source: Legit.ng