Nigerian actor Kenneth Okonkwo revealed his thoughts on the recent fuel scarcity going on in the country

The one-time spokesperson for the Labour Party presidential campaign council jeered at the situation

Kenneth pointed out how every citizen was suffering from the turnout of events, regardless of who or what they supported during the elections

Nollywood star and one-time spokesperson for the Labour Party presidential campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo, has reacted to the hike in fuel prices across the federation.

The seasoned movie star made a cynical joke over recent changes in the price of fuel since the handover of power to Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Pictures of Kenneth Okonkwo Credit: @iamkennethokonkwo

Source: Instagram

He frowned at the fact that every single citizen will suffer from the drastic turnout of events, regardless of who or what they stand for.

Taking to social media, Kenneth wrote:

"The presidential inauguration party is currently being held across all filling stations in the country. The turnout is very impressive and encouraging."

Nigerians react to Kenneth Okonkwo’s statement about fuel scarcity

agbaegonkiti14:

"They’re clueless, they want to imitate Peter Obi but they don’t have an idea on how to do it."

iamkingrufy:

"My problem be say those people that came from far to Abuja no fuel to go back again."

sweetbrezze_realtor:

"He doesn't have what it takes to rule Nija. He can never be like Peter Obi. Very clueless person. Is not about tribe here. He's old and cannot perform. Let call a spade a spade. No sentimental here. We should always tell ourselves the truth. We should stop all this nonsense of being lopsided when it comes to sensitive issues or matters. We should think about our children whenever we are doing anything. We should be very sensible. Not to be pouring blames on Igbos. Nigeria is not meant for Fulani's, Yorubas and Hausas. Leave Igbos out of this. We know who won the election. We are all going to suffer it. No exception."

nexco_group:

"In as much we don’t support the emergence of the president, we must as a people face reality, if subsidy have to go then we must be ready to face the challenges that comes with it. That’s reality.."

akubueze_nwacherez:

"Very very impressive turnout, Tinubu na real talk and do, he has got the ground runing and got us runing since yesterday."

Kenneth Okonkwo supports Peter Obi

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, has remained outspoken about politics in Nigeria. He declared his support for Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star posted a video where he publicly campaigned for the presidential candidate and his vice, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

In the video posted on the actor’s page, he claimed that a new Nigeria was possible with Peter Obi at the helm of affairs.

Source: Legit.ng