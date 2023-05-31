A former minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, has dismissed the media report that President Bola Tinubu removed the fuel subsidy

Keyamo in a statement on Tuesday said that the new president did not remove the fuel subsidy and that the report is mischievous

The senior advocate explained that the 2023 budget did not provide allocation for subsidy beyond June 2023 and that's what Tinubu reiterated

FCT, Abuja - Festus Keyamo, the immediate past minister of state for labour and employment, has described the media report that President Bola Tinubu removed the fuel subsidy as “mischievous.”

The senior advocate of Nigeria in a tweet on Tuesday, May 30, disclosed that the new president did not remove the fuel subsidy.

Tinubu did not remove fuel subsidy, Keyamo explained

Source: UGC

Bola Tinubu, while delivering his inaugural speech on Monday, May 29, said there is no allocation of funds to continue to pay for fuel subsidy in the 2023 budget.

Why Tinubu was not the one that remove fuel subsidy

The new president also promised to ensure that the subsidy funds were spent on infrastructural development, education, and healthcare.

Keyamo in his tweet explained that Tinubu only inherited a budget that did not provide funds for subsidy in the 2023 Appropriation Act beyond June 2023 and the Petroleum Industry Act.

He then called on the promoters of the fuel subsidy to tell Nigerians why the new president should start his administration with a pledge to reinstate a regime that gulped $10 billion in an unavailable resource in just 2022.

The former minister stressed that what Nigeria spends on fuel subsidy is enough to create mass jobs for the people of this country.

His statement reads in part:

"TINUBU’s govt has merely inherited a regime where there was no provision for subsidy in the 2023 Appropriation Act as from June, 2023 and the Petroleum Industry Act which is now extant has no provision for subsidy. President Tinubu merely acknowledged this state of affairs in his inaugural speech at the Eagle Square."

