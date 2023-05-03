Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari says her husband's commitment to improving the education sector in the country has received a boost from NAFOWA

NAFOWA, a non-governmental organisation, has invested heavily in education by establishing schools in Nigerian Air Force Bases nationwide

Mrs Buhari noted the establishment of the school offers young ones a conducive learning environment to explore and discover the world

FCT, Abuja - The First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari has reiterated President Muhammadu Buhari's commitment to ensuring that every Nigerian child is educated.

She made the comment on Wednesday, May 3 at the commissioning ceremony of the Nigerian Air Force Officers Wives Association (NAFOWA) Secondary School, Asokoro, Abuja attended by a Legit.ng reporter.

Mrs Aisha Buhari, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao and his wife, and other dignitaries at the event. Photo credit: NAF

Source: Facebook

She said:

''Today's event marks a very important milestone in NAFOWA. The commissioning of its first state-of-the-art secondary school is historic and commendable.

''The completion of this school has numerous advantages, including meeting up with Mr President's desire to provide quality education for every Nigerian child.

''Let me start by congratulating the NAFOWA president, Mrs. Elizabeth Amao and her industrious team for coming up with such a gigantic project. I am indeed happy that the establishment of this school, offers our young ones a conducive learning environment to explore and discover the world.

''This learning environment also offers teachers the opportunity to teach, impact, and nurture our children to become future leaders and responsible citizens of Nigeria.''

Speaking earlier, Mrs Amao noted that NAFOWA is a non-governmental organisation committed to providing humanitarian and charitable services to the Nigerian Air Force family and society as a whole.

She said the association firmly believes in the power of knowledge ad, therefore, caters for the educational needs of their children and those of members of the public.

Her words:

''NAFOWA currently operates different classes of schools like the NAFOWA Little Angels creches, Nursery and Primary schools which are located in various NAF Bases across the country.

''In order to improve upon this, we have decided to take the educational foundation of our children further by establishing the first NAFOWA Secondary school and completing the NAFOWA Little Angel School at NAF Base, Asokoro, Abuja, both of which we are commissioning today.

''Therefore, it is my great delight and honour this newly built NAFOWA Secondary School and the completed NAFOWA Little Angels School, a true testimony of our dedication towards comprehensive education in NAFOWA.

''The purpose of establishing these schools is to create a suitable learning environment for our pupils and students which will foster their growth and help them acquire the skills they need to succeed in life.''

On his part, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, stated that unlike in the past, military officers wives association have evolved into embarking on gigantic projects to touch lives.

He said just like NAFOWA has shown, wives officers are not left out in the development of their barrack communities.

There were also goodwill messages from the wife of the Chief of Defence Staff, Barr. Vicky Irabor and a representative of the minister of education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.

