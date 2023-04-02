A video of a young lady pranking a soldier and taking his phone from him has stirred reactions on social media

In the surprising video, the lady dragged the phone from the soldier and began to dance as the soldier watched in shock

The video has caused a frenzy on popular app, TikTok, as netizens marvel at her boldness to pull such a prank

A Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok showing how she pranked a Nigerian soldier who was on the phone.

The bold lady dragged the soldier's phone from behind and immediately started displaying some dance moves.

Nigerian lady drags phone from soldier Photo credit: @ajaissaxy

Source: TikTok

In the video, the soldier was surprised at her action and he just stood to watch her dance while holding her phone.

Speaking on her act, the lady however noted that she was so scared to pull the prank on the well-kitted soldier but she did anyways.

The clip has attracted lots of comments from netizens who noted that the prank was too risky and commended her for being so courageous.

Social media reactions

@Candy said:

"Nothing una won tell me dat girl meet dat man b4 dis video."

@user7190102813981 wrote:

"Chai coz say na girl u no beat if na boy u go collect men oooh."

@winnie reacted:

"This soldier nice o."

@Pretty girl doze reacted:

"Imagine say he phone con fall from your hand by mistake, chai blood go surplus,"

@Alex said:

"The girl added more energy to escape been punished."

@user1542569669442 commented:

"You no wetin save u na the fact say that phone no slip from ur hand break, by now u for don dey find one of ur eye."

@Tha barhbie276 said:

"No try am inside barracks."

@Golden voice of silence added:

"Try am for aboki soldier, obituary straight."

@Queen Pamie 2 said:

"You get mind ooo, you hold the phone dance finish you still con do karamó. Minders."

@Holaidey replied:

"Make the phone fall you go know Wetin we dey called Shege promax"

@The girl alexa added:

"Soldier man tell me to sit down for ground because say I dey smile me and am eyes kon jam!! Omo.. That say I cry my life, you get mind!"

@uchechi kenkwo commented:

"Big risk, imagine say d phone fall."

@nay said:

"Na how justice for person dey start."

@fahivour reacted:

"Na because u be girl ooh if na guy him for don rush am."

@NÊLLYBÊRRY reacted:

"If na man run this prank now,na another thing for am."

@Patrick Akudike wrote:

"Wait oh, shey na eye dey pain me abi Nigerian army dons reform."

@big_son24 said:

"Don’t try this at home."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady pranks soldier

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady who always makes prank videos on her TikTok page has in a clip played one on an unsuspecting military officer.

In the clip, the lady carried an empty bucket in a market as she approached a soldier to help her bring it down. The man thought the bucket had heavy loads in it. After the man assisted her, she smiled and brought out a pack of snacks for the soldier.

The man playfully wanted to smack her when he saw that he had been pranked. With some conviction, the officer went away with the snack he was given as he maintained a smiling face. At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with thousands of views.

Source: Legit.ng