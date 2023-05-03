President Muhammadu Buhari has been lauded for re-appointing Abike Dabiri-Erewa as chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM)

Dr Abubakar Sani, the special adviser to the ex-Army Chief, TY Buratai, described her as a diligent woman

He stated that Abike is primed to exceed her capabilities if given the needed support and resources

FCT, Abuja - The reappointment of Abike Dabiri-Erewa as the chairman/chief executive of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) for a second term by President Muhammadu Buhari has been lauded.

Reacting to her re-appointment, Dr Abubakar Sani, a public affairs commentator and special adviser to the ex-Army Chief, TY Buratai, said it was a good call from President Buhari and a well-deserved re-appointment.

During a chat with Legit.ng, on Tuesday, May 2 Dr Sani said:

"If I am to evaluate her performance in her last tenure, I will give her an A grade. She has done well and made a good representation of the media block."

Dr Sani also referenced her impact in evacuating stranded Nigerians from war-hit Sudan, noting that she is a woman of great potential and would even do far beyond her reach if given the necessary support and human resources.

He noted that the primary responsibility for evacuating stranded Nigerians lies in the hands of the ministry of foreign affairs and the Nigerian High Commission in Khartoum. He acknowledged that NIDCOM had done its best during the evacuation process.

Dr Sani said:

"I believe if she is given enough resources and adequate manpower, she will do wonders in that Commission.

"She has always been a diligent and hardworking woman. I believe that's why she was reappointed by the President."

