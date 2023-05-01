President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Monday, May 29, hand over his mantle of leadership to another administration

However, on Sunday, April 29, the presidency rolled out a 91-page document enlisting President Buhari's accomplishments in eight years

His accomplishment ranged from infrastructural development to foreign policy and technology

FCT, Abuja - The presidency has rated the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari high as he is on the verge of completing his eight years tenure as Nigeria's number one citizen and administrator.

As reported by Channels TV online, his spokesperson Femi Adesina on Sunday, April 30, stated that President Buhari had served meritoriously.

President Muhammadu Buhari's administration has been greeted with a lot of criticism with some political pundits describing it as the worst in Nigeria's history. Photo: Horacio Villalobos Corbi

Source: Getty Images

He said:

“Those who are objective, taking a dispassionate look at this fact sheet, would admit that President Buhari came and served meritoriously. As he had promised many times, he would not be leaving Nigeria the way he met it.”

The statement, a 90-page fact sheet chronicling the high points of President Buhari titled ‘Buhari’s footprint on the sands of time’, rolled out some of his achievements ranging from security, infrastructure, education, and a host of others.

As gathered by Legit.ng, here is the list of President Buhari’s achievements in the past eight years as rolled out by the presidency.

1. Infrastructure

According to Femi Adesina, the administration of President Buhari has been instrumental to a series of infrastructural across the country.

He credited President Buhari for constructing a 961km stretch of rail lines crisscrossing the nation.

2. Info-tech

The statement also captures President Buhari’s achievements in information technology, referencing the advent of the new national 5G policy in 2021 and giving licenses to two companies for rolling out these services.

It was confirmed that Nigeria’s 5G spectrum auction had generated $547m in license fees.

3. Foreign Policy

As reported by The Punch online, President Buhari's administration was very active on the foreign scene after brokering a series of deals and treaties to help stir the ship of Nigeria's economy and bilateral relations.

These treaties also cover beneficial areas like security, infrastructure, and humanitarian courses.

President Buhari's administration reached MoU agreements with nations Morocco, South Africa, the USA, the UK, Germany, and most notably, China.

4. International recognition and appointments

According to Adesina, President Buhari's administration influenced a series of appointments for Nigerians on the international stage.

The likes of Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, appointed in 2017; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organisation (first African and first woman to hold the position, elected 2021); Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, elected in 2015 and re-elected 2020; and Benedict Oramah, President of African Export-Import Bank, re-elected for a second term in 2020 were all under the administration of President Buhari.

