Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, the vice-chancellor of the university, explained that the increment was part of the school's effort in giving the best to the students.

FCT, Abuja - The University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) management has explained the rationale behind the increment in the tuition fee paid by the students of the institution.

The vice chancellor of the institution, Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, in a statement on Monday, May 1, urged the students to accept the increment, adding that it was part of the efforts of the school in dishing out the best training.

Medical students to pay N225,000 above in the University of Abuja Photo Credit: University of Abuja

Source: Facebook

Why UNIABUJA increases school fees

On the official Facebook page of the institution, returning students in Arts and other related faculties of the institution will pay N82,000, while their counterparts in the medical lines will pay N225,000.

The fee differs from the university acceptance fee, which was pegged at N30,000, excluding departmental and Students' Union Government (SUG) fees.

According to The ICIR, some of the students revealed that students in the Arts and related faculties would pay between N85,000 to over N100,000, and medical students will pay N225,000 and above.

Latest about UNIABUJA, Nigerian students, Tuition fees in Nigerian institutions

It was also discovered that students in social sciences paid less than N60,000 last session, while students in the medical faculties paid about half of the new fee.

According to the Vice Chancellor, the primary objective behind the increment was to make the students of the institution the best, and their dream should come to reality through sacrifices.

He said that the decision was reached following the recommendation of a committee chaired by the bursar of the school. The committee constituted the Students Union Government (SUG), the Students Affairs Unit and other stakeholders.

