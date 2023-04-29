The chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission Ms Lauretta Onochie, has been blasted the Niger Delta Diaspora Professionals Forum

NDDPF was reacting to comments credited to Onochie after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a company

The Forum consequently urged Onochie to seek counsel from those who have occupied that office before her

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Niger Delta Diaspora Professionals Forum (NDDPF), a global platform of professionals from the Niger Delta region has reacted to the recent comments credited to the chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC) Ms Lauretta Onochie after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a company based in the United States of America.

In a press release signed by the organisation's Acting Secretary, Dr. Kingsley Obot, and mede available to Legit.ng, the group described Ms Onochie as individual who has dubious intentions but masquerades as a promoter of good governance.

Recall that Onochie has declared as “illegal, null and void,” a $15 billion railway line agreement signed between the commission and a United States-based company.

Diaspora group calls out Lauretta Onochie. Photo credit: Lauretta Onochie

Source: UGC

The group insisted that although her poor understanding of the governance structure of NDDC is obviously due to her background but her recent utterances have become a source of embarrassment to the government and the region.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the statement, rather than continue to make herself a subject of laughter across the country and bring ridicule to stakeholders in the region, Ms Onochie should seek counsel from those who have occupied that office before her.

Going further, the group explained that it is misleading for Ms Onochie to imply that only a chairman can sign an MOU on behalf of an organisation.

The group observed that the signing of the MOU is a useful step that sent a positive sign to private sector players across the world that the Niger Delta is opening up once again for investment.

Buhari has repositioned NDDC for adequate service, says Omehia

On his part, Nzerem Omehia, a public affairs analyst, has stated that President Buhari's administration's scorecard in the Niger Delta region has been successful.

Omehia said the recent comments of the minister of Niger Delta affairs, Umana Okon Umana, in Abuja at the 20th edition of Buhari Scorecard Series (2015-2023) indicates that the president has a particular interest in the development of the oil-rich region.

In an article seen by Legit.ng on Monday, December 19, Omehia further stated that the president had repositioned the NDDC to discharge its core mandates effectively.

Source: Legit.ng