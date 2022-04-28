The Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association has continued with its vision of empowering the less privileged in the society

Sixty Nigerians have benefitted from the corporate social responsibility of the association in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

The move is geared toward bridging the gap of unemployment in Nigeria and contributing to the growth of small businesses in the country

FCT, Abuja - A total of 60 Nigerians graduated from a skills acquisition and vocational training programme organised by the Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA) on Thursday, April 28 in Abuja.

The graduands were trained for three months on different skills including leather production, embroidery, catering, makeup/wig making, event decoration, production of household items, and Plaster of Paris (POP) installation.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Amao and NAFOWA officials at the event. Photo credit: Jerrywright Ukwu

Source: Facebook

They were also given starter packs and cash grants to support them in starting their various businesses.

Addressing the graduands, the Special Guest of Honour, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), and the Special Guest of Honour at the event, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, advised them to take advantage of the training to make a difference in the labour market and contribute their own quota to economic development.

Air Marshal Amao congratulated the NAFOWA national president, Mrs Elizabeth Olubunmi Amao, and all members for the successful conduct of the second edition and charged them to continue to do more for the less privileged in the society.

He said:

“This programme is one of the noble initiatives in which the association adds value to the lives of our dependents as well as members of the host communities.”

“I, therefore, want to equally congratulate the graduating participants for successfully completing the training programme.”

Speaking earlier, Mrs Amao disclosed that the graduands were drawn from NAF Bases in Abuja and members of host communities including widows of deceased personnel; wives of serving personnel; dependants /wards of personnel; orphans; and women and youths from the host communities.

She said:

“To the graduates, I want to sincerely urge you to put to good use the training you have been exposed to these past months.

“Apply yourself diligently, focus on your businesses, and believe in yourselves. I believe you have acquired enough knowledge and wealth of experience to contribute your own quota to our dear country.”

She further disclosed that the starter packs for the various trades were given to the participants to make it easy for them to kick start their dreams of becoming vibrant entrepreneurs.

