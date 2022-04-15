A non-profit organisation that promotes peace and equitable economic growth in the Niger Delta has trained 1000 youths in the region

The project provides skills training and reskilling for young school leavers as well as soft skills for reshaping attitude and behaviour

A total of 2,033 of the successful participants were linked to immediate waged employment or supported to commence innovative enterprises of their own

Niger Delta - The Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) has awarded over N104 million in grants to 12 implementing partners to train 1,000 youth in the Niger Delta region on various technical and soft vocational skills for at least six months, starting in May 2022.

Tunji Idowu, the executive director of PIND disclosed this during a grant signing ceremony for the scale-up of the PIND’s Niger Delta Youth Employment Pathways (NDYEP) project held on Thursday, March 24.

Some other youths have benefitted from vocational skills in the past organised by PIND. Photo credit: PIND

Source: Facebook

NDYEP was conceived in 2018 to develop models of youth training in which marginalized young people are trained in market-relevant skills and subsequently supported in sustainable jobs or enterprises.

The pilot project was sponsored by Ford Foundation. Between 2018 and 2021, 4,355 youth were trained and equipped with in-demand vocational skills in four growing sectors (ICT, building construction, agriculture, and finished leather).

At the signing ceremony which was also to onboard the 12 implementing partners involved in the project’s scale-up in Abia, Akwa Ibom, and Rivers state, the PIND Executive Director commended the implementing partners whose efforts, he noted, led to the success of the project.

He said:

“I would like to acknowledge our implementing partners whose performance during the pilot phase led to its success.”

He urged them to improve their service delivery in the scale-up phase to ensure the youth participants make early transitions to jobs and entrepreneurship after vocational skills training.

He also explained that PIND’s decision to scale up the project to the original pilot states was based on the fact that there still remained a need for such due to the lack of a feasible economic environment that opened doors for waged income.

Idowu also called on the governments of the states within the Niger Delta to complement PIND’s efforts by adopting the NDYEP model and further scaling it up to cater to the youth in their states.

He added:

“Although a lot is still being expected from the Niger Delta state governments, models such as the NDYEP will continue to pose evident examples for replication.”

50 young entrepreneurs in Niger Delta trained in renewable energy program

Recall that 50 budding entrepreneurs in three states in the Niger Delta region recently received training on business linkages program designed to improve service delivery, profitability, and business management skills.

The training, in Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers states was a mentorship and capacity development program expected to onboard 50 renewable energy sector retailers.

The move is part of efforts to bridge the unemployment gap in the Niger Delta region.

FG, UN Agencies train MSMEs on how to manufacture healthcare products

In a related development, Nigerian women who operate small businesses are now being trained on how to produce healthcare-related products.

The project which is funded by the UN Basket fund is one of the responses to the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria and will be held till the end of March 2022 in different locations (Abuja, Lagos, and Enugu).

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the four-week capacity building workshop on Monday, February 28 in Abuja, Patience Ekeoba, the national programme officer UN Women Nigeria, noted that the COVID-19 crisis-affected investment, growth, and employment in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng