Social media was agog to see a link-up between two legendary human rights activists, Professor Wole Soyinka and Omoyele Sowore

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate was seen having tea and discussing with the 1986 Nobel Prize winner for Literature

Sowore has been a great admirer of the legendary playwright, as images from his visit to Soyinka's residence say it all

The presidential candidate and founder of the African Action Congress (AAC) party, Omoyele Sowore, on Tuesday, April 11, paid a courtesy visit to the residence of legendary Nigerian playwright and Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka.

According to the photos on the verified Facebook page of Sowore, sighted by Legit.ng, the two human rights activists were seen discussing over a cup of tea.

Sowore has seen in a photo having a good time at Professor Wole Soyinka's residence earlier on Tuesday, April 11. Photo: Omoyele Sowore

Source: Facebook

Sowore, with a short caption, said:

"May Prof. Wole Soyinka’s days be long! Yesterday with Kongi #Revolutionnow"

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Professor Soyinka last week became a subject of criticism over his comment against the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Yusuf Datti-Baba.

The 1986 Nobel Prize for Literature winner condemned the statement of Datti for saying Nigeria had no president-elect.

Datti, on the other hand, maintained his comment stating that the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), did not satisfy all the requirements to be referred to as the president-elect as stipulated in the statutory provision of the constitution.

Soyinka vs Obidients

The heated exchange sparked outrage from the supporters of the Labour Party, who verbally attacked the playwright on social media.

Prof Soyinka did not let down his guard as he described the Labour Party supporters as the vilest, most repulsive supporters he has ever seen in his statement titled Fascism on Course.

Netizens react to Soyinka, Sowore's link up

Meanwhile, Sowore's visit to Professor Soyinka's residence sparked many reactions on social media, with netizens applauding the link-up of both human rights activists and responding to Sowore's caption.

Kanu Chidi said:

"May both your days be long"

Wole Badmus said:

"Amen! May Kongi and Sho live long."

Akindele Constituted Waxy Akinnubi, said:

"Long live Kongi."

Olusola Opeyemi, said:

"May his days be long in good health and sound mind.

"He's the Pride of Nigeria!

"The Pride of Africa!

Soyinka’s Comment: “Datti and I Stand With You”, Peter Obi Sends Powerful Message to Obidients Amid Backlash

Meanwhile, Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi, has sent some words of encouragement to his supporters following a series of verbal attacks against them in recent days.

In his Easter message, the flagbearer urged Obidients, as they are fondly called, to be hopeful of a new Nigeria in the face of attacks.

Obi maintained that he and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmad, are solidly behind the LP supporters, but they should shun any form of violence.

Source: Legit.ng