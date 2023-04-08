Nigerians have been urged to embrace tolerance and imbibe the spirit of sacrifice just like Jesus Christ did for Mankind

This appeal was made on Saturday, April 8, by the president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his Easter goodwill statement

The former Lagos governor urged Nigerians to crave unity as it will foster progress for the nation

Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has called for love and oneness amongst Nigerians in the spirit of celebrating the death and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) stalwart made this known on Saturday, April 8, in his Easter message made available to Legit.ng.

Bola Tinubu urged Nigerians to replicate the exemplary sacrifice Jesus Christ made for mankind and show love to one another. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: UGC

According to his Easter statement, Tinubu urged Nigerians to replicate the "priceless sacrifice and limitless love of God for mankind" during this Easter period.

He said:

"I send my best wishes to Christians in Nigeria and all over the world who are celebrating Easter this Sunday.

"As we celebrate, let us also remember our obligation, as God’s children, to love our neighbour, regardless of tongue, faith and tribe."

The former Lagos state governor stated that the Easter celebration symbolises the triumph of hope over despair, love over hate and condemnation, and optimism over cynicism.

Easter: Tinubu preaches healthy co-existence

He said the festive season also portrays hope and redemption that is needed for Nigeria to succeed amongst its counterparts across the world.

Tinubu further harped on the need for peaceful coexistence to foster strength, unity and progress in our diversity as a nation.

He said:

"We will make faster progress towards the achievement of the peaceful, united, strong, progressive and prosperous country we all desire if we eschew divisive, parochial, ethnic and religious sentiments and rivalries, and begin to live more harmoniously with our compatriots.

"I wish you all very happy Easter celebrations."

