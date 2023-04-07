Award winning journalist, Seyi Gesinde, has chided supporters of Peter Obi for trending an old video of Vice-President Osinbajo.

According to him, there is no need to misconstrue what Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, said when he responded to questions on whether a parallel government would be necessary in 2015.

He insisted that what the VP said was simple: fascism should never be allowed to stand.

Recall that in 2015, President Goodluck Jonathan of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) was in power. It was during the pre-2015 elections that Prof Osinbajo spoke at a town hall meeting in Washington D. C., United States and later granted Seun Okinbaloye an interview on Channels TV, where he supported his party's positions when asked about the question of forming a parallel government.

He said:

"Taking a critical look at his point of view as an opposition then and the APC Vice Presidential candidate, the matters and circumstances he raised are different entirely from the Labour Party's position and situation today.

"This is it, Osinbajo explained that when a party wins and "the government decides it is going to ignore the wishes of the electorate; when the government simply decides to override the wishes of the electorate," that is "fascism" and that is when the winning protesting party can be talking of forming a parallel government to put pressure on the fascist's government without calling anyone out for violence. More so, the APC later became the winner of the election in 2015 defeating the sitting President, Goodluck Jonathan, and his party, the PDP."

Going further, he said that the statement from Osinbajo should not be misconstrued or be used to score any cheap political point now. He said it can't also be used to support the stand of the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, who was recently chided for his uncomplimentary statements faulting the results of the February 25 presidential election.

He added:

"Similarly, there is no need for Obi's supporters to start trending the video recorded over eight years ago, picking on Osinbajo's words to paint him in a bad light by claiming he too should have been labelled as treasonable. He wasn't toeing that path and his explanations didn't suggest so at all."

So, for emphasis and clarity, back to Osinbajo's words, the Labour Party is not the winner declared by INEC, but it came third and is in court to challenge the results of the election. Its situation is not relatable with what Vice President Osinbajo, said in 2015.

