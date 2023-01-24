Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has reacted to rumours regarding "comment on the northern denomination of Nigeria"

In a statement, he signed personally on Monday, January 23rd, 2023, the professor of literature disclosed he never made such a comment

The literary icon noted further that the essay attributed to him belonged to the "sharp practices of Internet trolls" with their own negative agenda

On Monday, January 23rd, Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, debunked a quote on northern hegemony attributed to him by a former Director General (DG) of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Prof. Bola Akinterinwa, a report by The Guardian confirmed.

Soyinka maintained that the former DG had fallen victim “to Nigeria’s fake attribution industry which has now attained hideous social dimensions.”

Soyinka debunked comment on 'northern domination of Nigeria' tackles social media critics. Photo credit: Professor Wole Soyinka

Source: Facebook

Soyinka clears the air

Akinterinwa, who is also the current Director General of Bolytag Centre for International Diplomacy and Strategic Studies (BOCIDASS), had, in an article published in a national daily, quoted Soyinka as saying northern Nigeria will continue to control the government, no matter who becomes President because they (north) created a fraudulent constitution and population.

Debunking the quote, Soyinka, in a statement he personally signed, on Monday, said,

“It is simply unfortunate that Akinterinwa has fallen for the operations of Nigeria’s fake attribution industry, which has now attained hideous social dimensions."

