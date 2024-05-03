Prominent social media personality, Reno Omokri, has said one of Africa's largest economies, Nigeria, has "a foisted currency"

Omokri had reacted positively to the rebound of the naira after the initial turbulence while condemning critics of the Bola Tinubu administration

Legit.ng reports that market data revealed a fluctuation within the past few days, with the naira hitting N1,350 against the dollar on Thursday, May 2

FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, the outspoken former special assistant on social media to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has admitted that the naira "is not where I want it to be".

Legit.ng reports that Omokri made the admission via a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Thursday, May 2.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain stated that he takes solace in the fact that the naira "is not where it was in January".

According to Omokri, as of Thursday afternoon, May 2, the exchange rate was N1,350 to $1.

The 50-year-old projected that the naira "will go up and down".

Omokri wrote:

"I admit that the Naira is not where I want it to be today at ₦1,350 to $1. But at least it is not where it was in January when I started the #GrowNairaBuyNaija initiative. We have a foisted currency. It will go up and down. That is to be expected. What is not to be expected is the likes of Arise TV and Emergency Lovers of Nigeria going gaga when the Naira falls and then going silent when it rises.

"In good times and bad times, under the sun and under the rain, I will always be for the Naira, so help me God."

