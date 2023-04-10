Popular business magnate recently marked his birthday, and it came with a star-studded celebration

A clip from the birthday celebration showed the moment gospel singer Mercy Chinwo her hit song Amazing God as the likes of Obi Cubana, Peter Okoye of Psqaure sang along

The video has since gone viral online, stirring different reactions among netizens as many lauded the celebrant

Popular Nigerian Oil magnate Joseph Eze Okafor Jnr, popularly known as Jowizaza, recently marked his birthday, and it came with a show of love and support from popular celebrities in the country.

A video showed some Nigerian celebrities close to the businessman at his house as they thanked God on his behalf.

Video from Jowizazaa's birthday celebration.

Source: Instagram

Present to lead the celebrant his guest to the presence of God was Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, who performed her hit song titled Amazing God.

Popular figures like Peter Okoye of Psquare, Alexx Ekubo, Oga Sabinus, Obi Cubana, among others, were spotted at the celebration.

Watch the video below:

Watch another video from her performance below:

Netizens react to video from Jowizaza's birthday

See some of the comments netizens dropped below:

AdeWale35018792:

"Cubana for Sanwo; PSquare for GRV; Both dey dance; Others dey block themselves for Twitter ."

akadazzle1:

"Na interlude. See the table."

BigOnukwugha:

"I saw pretty Mike singing Christian song on the other side I can't see that one as a serious human being."

soayooba:

"Mr P no Sabi the song make we no lie."

donmickey_:

"You see that slim man call Jowi Zaza Enh. I will meet you one day sir."

sunnyirawo:

"Psquare dey like show for everywhere."

