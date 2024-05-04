JAMB Candidates who scored above 300 have an opportunity to get N150k as a lawyer has announced an offer for them

The lawyer increased his offer to N150k from the N100k he earlier announced and gave a condition regarding how winners would be determined

His active social media accounts requirement stirred mixed reactions as some people argued no candidate get his cash offer

A Nigerian lawyer, @egi_nupe___, has announced that he is offering N150k to any UTME candidate who scored above 300.

@egi_nupe___ based his offer on the condition that the high-scoring candidate has active social media accounts.

@egi_nupe___ said a boy or a girl could get the money. On why he made the offer, the lawyer said he wants to do an experiment. He wrote on X:

"I have 100k to give any JAMB candidate that scored above 300 with ACTIVE social media accounts. Either a boy or girl.

"Please help me find one. I want to experiment something."

The lawyer's offer was initially N100k before he increased it in a follow-up tweet.

"24hours. I made a post about it already. Still open. Money increased from 100k to 150k."

JAMB had said 0.5% of candidates scored 300 and above in the just-concluded UTME.

See his tweets below:

Lawyer's N150k offer generates buzz

@ignitopedia said:

"It's absolutely impossible. Even for some careers you can't. Some of us have been here since 2012, but we are still crawling. The moment I'm planning for another professional exam I don commit."

@mmohammedjamiu1 said:

"I see the trap… such a person can't be active on social media. I know waiting my eyes see before I score 261 during my time omo ogbon ni Nupe lawyer yi."

@Mn_Nabo said:

"Hahaha, most people are missing the point. The experiment here is to prove it is almost impossible to be so buried in "content creation/being active online" and still score so high."

@OfficialOzovehe said:

"I know of two candidates who score over 300+ but, I'll have to confirm if they have an active social media account.

"Talking of an active SM account, must it be X (Twitter)?"

@elgeotaofeeq said:

"This is the opportunity to figure out children that used to follow us argue on Twitter. Just imagine a secondary school boy be follow drag issue on June 12 and Abacha's rule. If I hear una talk again na 'pankere' I go bring comot."

Man makes monetary offer to JAMB candidates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had made an offer to a select range of UTME candidates.

Some candidates who performed brilliantly in the just concluded 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) would smile to the bank following an announcement by a young Nigerian man.

An X user identified simply as Àgbàakin of Europe @powerfulbadeeu, in a post shared on his page on Wednesday, May 1, vowed to return the JAMB registration fee of some UTME candidates who scored “275” & above.

