The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been urged to ensure he presses charges against Chimamanda Adichie over allegations of crime during the 2023 poll

The call was made to INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state

Johan Mayaki urged Yakubu to prevail on the court to mandate Adichie to provide evidence of her claim against the INEC chairman through legal means

A member of the All Progressives Congress in Edo state, Johan Mayaki, has advised the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to press charges against the globally recognized writer, Chimamanda Adichie.

Guardian reports that Mayaki described Adichie's letter to the president of the United States of America, Joe Biden over the conduct of the 2023 presidential election and the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the president-elect as compromised.

An APC chieftain has called on INEC to press charges against Chimamanda Adichie. Photo: Chimamanda Adichie

Adichie had in her letter to Biden claimed that the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, was comprised during the poll and conformed to rigging after "receiving, though without evidence, an astronomical U.S. dollar amounts.”

Stating that it is important for the INEC chairman to ascertain his innocence and protect the credibility of the electoral body, Mayaki urged Mahmood to prevail on the court to mandate Adichie to provide evidence of their claims through legal means.

His words:

“If no evidence of the claim exists, why to include it in the diatribe? The likely answer, of course, is that it was a deliberate attempt to injure the reputation of the electoral body and dent the credibility of the process.

“It is important that the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, doesn’t let people get away with these slanderous lies.

"Chimamanda took a talking point from the Obidient cesspool of lies, distortions and bizarre conspiracies and amplified it on a global platform in pursuit of a contrived victory for Mr. Peter Obi, who not only lost the election, but came a distant third. It is condemnable and must draw a serious reaction from the affected, particularly INEC.”

