Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi has sent some words of encouragement to his supporters following a series of verbal attacks against them in recent days

In his Easter message, the flagbearer urged Obidients as they are fondly called to be hopeful of a new Nigeria in the face of attacks

Obi maintained that he and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmad are solidly behind the supporters of the Labour Party but they should shun any form of violence

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the February 25 election, Peter Obi, has sent comforting words to his supporters.

Obi asked the ‘Obidients’, which he leads, to see the incessant attacks on them as a huge sacrifice needed to rescue and build a new Nigeria that is possible.

Peter Obi, in his Easter message, urged his supporters to be hopeful of a better Nigeria.

Source: Facebook

The former Anambra governor, in a series of tweets, on Easter Monday, April 10th, said he identified with his supporters who have been under attack over their comments and counter comments, especially on social media.

He said he and his running mate in the election, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmad, were with them.

Part of the tweets sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, April 11th, reads below:

"Be assured that Datti and I are with you, and that the ongoing unfortunate orchestrated efforts to demarket and delegitimize the OBIdient Movement will fail. We are fully structured and have remained focused and steadfast in addressing the ills in our nation."

A new Nigeria is possible, Obi tells youths

Obi also charged his supporters to maintain peace and avoid being dragged into needless controversies.

“Do not relent, and do not be lured into unnecessary conflicts. Be assured that in the fullness of time, our mission to rescue Nigeria from those engaged in State Capture will come to fruition. We are also using all lawful and peaceful means allowed under our laws and constitution to reclaim our mandate to create a New Nigeria that is Possible.”

Source: Legit.ng