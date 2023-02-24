President Muhammadu Buhari's last statement to Nigerians on the cash crunch caused by the CBn's naira redesign went viral among mainstream local newspapers and it is worthy of note.

Buhari Releases Fresh Statement on Naira Redesign Policy, Reveals Presidential Candidate Nigerians Should Vote

President Muhammadu Buhari has again urged Nigerians to vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the February 25 elections.

Newspaper Review: Buhari's Last Statement on CBN's Naira Redesign Policy Before 2023 Polls

The president restated his support for Tinubu in a statement he posted on his official Facebook page on Sunday, February 19.

“Nothing Will Separate Us”: Ex-Lawmaker Abike Dabiri Goes Cosy With Husband in Viral Valentine Tribute

Former member of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Abike Kafayat Oluwatoyin Dabiri-Erewa, has joined the love train in Valentine's season as she serenades her husband, Segun Erewa.

In a viral Instagram post sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, February 14, the chairman of Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NDC) was seen all cosy with her husband as she held him close and started singing the evergreen love song by Tosin Martins titled "Olo Mi."

Naira Redesign: "Old Notes Remain Legal Tender, Use It", Supreme Court to Nigerians

Today, Wednesday, February 22, is the D-Day. The Supreme Court will hear the suit filed by some state governors against the federal government regarding the implementation of the Naira redesign policy.

Nigerians have been facing untoward hardship over the policy which has led to the scarcity of Naira notes as the Nigerian government wants to force the citizens to go cashless.

Buhari-Osinbajo Support Group Dumps APC, Endorses Another Presidential Candidate, Apologises to Nigerians

Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari under the aegis of the Buhari-Yemi Osinbajo Nationwide Supporters Group have reportedly declared support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Members of the group announced their collective decision to dump the APC to join the opposition PDP and work for Atiku during a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, February 22.

Atiku, Tinubu, Obi: Pastor Oyakhilome Reveals Alleged God's Preferred Presidential Candidate

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the general overseer of the Christ Embassy Church, has disclosed who God revealed to him will govern Nigeria better and win the forthcoming presidential election.

In a metaphorical endorsement of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, on Friday, February 17, the cleric literarily said Obi is God's preference for Nigeria and he will the February 25 election.

Atiku, Tinubu: "I Saw Peter Obi Crying", Powerful Pastor Makes Fresh Revelation Ahead of Poll

Bishop Feyi Daniels, a senior pastor at the IReign Christian Family, has been in a viral video prophesizing that Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential torchbearer, will be announced as the winner of the forthcoming election.

In the video, the cleric said he saw Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election scheduled to hold on February 25, adding that in the revelation, he saw what Tinubu was putting on while demonstrating how he was acting.

EFCC Speaks on Alleged Raid of Tinubu’s Home to Recover N400bn Cash

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had denied raiding the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The commission was reacting to a report circulating on social media with the claim.

