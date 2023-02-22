Today, Wednesday, February 22, is the D-Day. The Supreme Court will hear the suit filed by some state governors against the federal government regarding the implementation of the Naira redesign policy.

Nigerians have been facing untoward hardship over the policy which has led to the scarcity of Naira notes as the Nigerian government wants to force the citizens to go cashless.

LIVE UPDATES: Anxiety as Supreme Court Gives Final Verdict on Naira Redesign Policy Today

As the Nigerian government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) remains adamant about implementing the policy, some state governors approached the Supreme Court.

The apex court has adjourned the hearing twice but ordered the FG against implementing the February 10 deadline for the old Naira notes swap.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari ignored the court's order when he recently announced that only the old N200 notes remain legal tender till April 10. He asked Nigerians to deposit their old N500 and N1000 notes at the CBN and other designated places.

This led to a direct confrontation between him and some governors. Against Buhari's directive, the governors directed residents of their states to continue to spend the old Naira notes until the Supreme Court rules otherwise.

Today, this will hopefully be settled. Stay tuned as Legit.ng provides live updates of the proceedings at the apex court.