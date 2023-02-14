Abike-Dabiri Erewa, even at 60 years old, still has a touch of romance in her vault of love and affection

In a viral video on Instagram, the ex-lawmaker was seen all cosy with her husband, Segun Erewa

She sang the famous love song 'Olo mi' by Tosin Martin to spark the mood of love and valentine

Former member of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Abike Kafayat Oluwatoyin Dabiri-Erewa, has joined the love train in the valentine's season as she serenades her husband, Segun Erewa.

In a viral Instagram post sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, February 14, the chairman of Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NDC) was seen all cosy with her husband as he held him close and started singing the evergreen love song by Tosin Martins titled "Olo Mi."

Abike-Dabiri sang to her husband, "Olo mi" a popular love song by Tosin Martin. Photo: @abikedabiri

Source: Instagram

She said:

"Before I step out, let me wish my husband a happy valentines day."

Abike began to sing in Yoruba lyrics from the popular song by Tosin Martins, she sang:

"Olo mi, oni'temi Ore mi, ololufe Oju kan o, sa l'ada ni. L'ola Oluwa, ko sohun ti o ya wa"

Abike-Dabiri has been married to Segun Erewa since 2007 after her first marriage broke up where she had two boys.

However, Segun has previously been married too with two kids but has no kids with Abike-Dabiri.

Abike-Dabiri has had a successful stint as a journalist, federal lawmaker and public office holder spanning over 35 years combined.

The 60-year-old has won numerous awards and accolades for her service in the media as a lawmaker and a civil servant.

Source: Legit.ng