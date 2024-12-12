Senate President Godswill Akpabio has ordered the arrest of Julius Berger PLC's MD Dr. Peer Lubasch, over his failure to appear before the Senate committee on works for questioning

The Senate committee had invited the construction company to explain the delay in work despite receiving ₦18 billion in public funds

The contract cost has risen from an initial ₦54 billion to a staggering ₦195 billion, raising serious concerns about project management and accountability

The Senate has taken a strong stance against Julius Berger PLC, ordering the arrest of its Managing Director, Dr. Peer Lubasch, due to the company's failure to appear before the Senate Committee on Works.

The committee had invited Julius Berger to explain the delays and cost escalations in executing the Itu-Odukpani highway contract. Despite receiving over ₦18 billion in public funds, the company has not provided satisfactory explanations for the project's stalled progress.

Why Senate ordered Julius Berger's MD's arrest

The Itu-Odukpani highway is a critical infrastructure project connecting Odukpani in Cross River State to Itu in Akwa Ibom State. The project plays a vital role in transportation and economic activities in the south-south region. However, the contract cost has ballooned from an initial ₦54 billion to a staggering ₦195 billion, raising serious concerns about project management and accountability.

The Senate's decision to issue an arrest warrant against Julius Berger PLC's managing director was prompted by a motion moved by Senate Minority Whip Sen. Osita Ngwu and co-sponsored by Senators Asuquo Ekpenyong and Barinada Mpigi. The motion emphasized the company's need to provide explanations for the project's delays and cost escalations.

Sen. Abdul Ningi voiced his support for the motion, emphasizing that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, is constitutionally and procedurally empowered to issue a warrant of arrest to ensure compliance with Senate directives. The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, reaffirmed the Senate's authority, citing relevant sections of the Constitution and Senate Rules to justify the issuance of a warrant of arrest against Julius Berger's management.

Senator Kingibe walked out of Senate plenary

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senate experienced another drama on Thursday, December 12, when the Senator representing the FCT, Ireti Kingibe, staged a walkout of the chamber during plenary.

Kingibe had attempted to present a motion to stop FCT Minister Nyesom Wike from demolishing an estate in Abuja, but Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the motion was not in the order paper of the day.

The Senator had wanted to raise the motion on Wednesday, December 11, but Akpabio asked her to present it in the order paper for Thursday for extensive debate.

