FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied raiding the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The commission was reacting to a report circulating on social media with the claim.

EFCC on Sunday, February 19, said the report claiming it raided Bola Tinubu's home to recover N400bn is fake.

In a statement sighted by Legit.ng on Sunday afternoon, February 19, the EFCC also denied recovering N400 billion from the home of the former Lagos state governor.

The anti-graft agency said its operatives did not carry out such an operation.

"The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to a report circulating in the social media, claiming that operatives of the Commission raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming presidential elections and recovered a humongous sum of N400billion.

"The Commission wishes to state that no such operation was carried out by the EFCC. The public is enjoined to disregard the report as fake news," the statement read.

Nigerians react

Mchia Terkura commented on Facebook:

"There is no fire smoke without fire . There is a need to investigate this allegation."

Sharon Obi said:

"You should though. We don't want missed-their-way bullion vans lurking around the corner at bourdillon."

Ifeanyichukwu Amaraku Steel said:

"There is something cooking somewhere."

Enujeke Prosper said:

"I wonder What EFCC is waiting for to raid all Presidential candidates and politicians going for elective positions."

Bonat Bonaventure La'ah said:

"In every rumours there is an element of truth, please I suggest that you should try that operation maybe u will recover that said amount. Thanks."

