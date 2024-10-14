According to the Federal Government, 88 international standards for compressed natural gas products have been implemented

This procedure would ensure the usage of premium products in Nigeria and the smooth installation of CNG systems in automobiles

The event's goal was to raise public awareness of the relationship between standards and industrialization and economic growth

To support the continuous rollout of various CNG initiatives throughout the nation, the federal government claims to have adopted 88 international standards for compressed natural gas products.

This process will guarantee a seamless installation of CNG systems in vehicles and the use of high-quality products in Nigeria.

In a statement released on Sunday in honor of World Standards Day celebrations in Abuja, Dr. Ifeanyi Okeke, the Director-General of the Standard Organization of Nigeria, disclosed this information.

The Punch reported that the annual celebration is themed, “Our Shared Vision for a Better World: Standards for Changing the Climate”.

According to Okeke, the purpose of the event was to increase public understanding of how standards affect economic growth and industrialization.

Concerns about switching to CNG vehicles have grown recently, especially in light of the potential for explosions and other safety problems related to using CNG as a fuel source.

These concerns are a result of reports of dangerous situations caused by poorly installed or maintained CNG systems, which calls into question the sufficiency of safety laws and the necessity of stricter oversight.

The SON DG responded, however, by stating that the government has embraced global standards to guarantee that CNG products fulfill strict safety and quality requirements, thereby assisting in the wider shift to sustainable energy sources.

He said,

“SON in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s agenda, has adopted 88 international standards for Compressed Natural Gas products to support the success of CNG initiatives.

“Additionally, SON is a member of the committee developing the Natural Gas Vehicles Monitoring System, aimed at overseeing the implementation of CNG systems in vehicles and to ensure the use of quality products in Nigeria.”

The SON boss said the organisation has also conducted factory visits to China and India to certify CNG components.

FG opens portal to get CNG-Powered tricycles

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government has launched a portal that allows youths to access compressed natural gas (CNG)- powered tricycles, popularly known as Keke.

The Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, disclosed this on Monday, October 7, 2024.

Activating the portal follows the Nigerian government's launch of 2,000 CNG tricycles on October 1, 2024.

