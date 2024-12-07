There is uneasy calm in Anambra state as the whereabouts of Godwin Okpala, a retired archbishop of the Niger is unknown

Reports disclosed that the Archbishop was last seen on Friday when he embarked on a journey to Umuchu, a community in the state

The incumbent Bishop of the Diocese, Ndubuisi Obi, confirmed the development and shared further details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Awka, Anambra state - Reports making the rounds on Saturday, December 7, disclosed that an Anglican Bishop had been declared missing in Anambra state.

Church call on police other security agencies as Nigerian Bishop goes missing. Image of police for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Bishop missing after journey to Umuchu, Anambra

The missing cleric, identified simply as Godwin Okpala, is a retired archbishop of the Niger Province and Bishop of Nnewi.

The leadership of the Anglican Diocese of Nnewi announced on Saturday that Mr Okpala, a professor, had gone missing since Friday, December 6.

Premium Times reported that the incumbent Bishop of the Diocese, Ndubuisi Obi, in a Facebook post shared on Saturday, disclosed that the missing cleric embarked on a journey to Umuchu alongside his driver, but they were yet to reach their destination 24 hours after.

“Since then, there has been no communication, and neither he, his driver, nor the vehicle have been located,” he said.

Bishop missing: ‘Authorities now contacted’

Interestingly, the Anambra state police command is yet to release an official statement on the development but Mr Obi added that the leadership of the church has contacted “relevant authorities” over the situation and expressed hope that God would intervene in the matter.

Read related articles here:

Benue, Anambra attacks: Peter Obi decries rising insecurity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi raised an alarm over rising insecurity in Nigeria while reacting to recent terrorist attacks.

On Thursday, Obi warned that the rising insecurity, coupled with economic challenges, is putting Nigeria at risk, urging the government led by President Tinubu to act before the country is irreparably damaged.

Following the kidnapping of three employees from Innoson’s showroom in Anambra and the killing of 30 residents in Benue state, Obi called for enhanced security measures and immediate rescue efforts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng