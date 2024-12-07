Tension As Nigerian Bishop Is Reported Missing, Details Emerge
- There is uneasy calm in Anambra state as the whereabouts of Godwin Okpala, a retired archbishop of the Niger is unknown
- Reports disclosed that the Archbishop was last seen on Friday when he embarked on a journey to Umuchu, a community in the state
- The incumbent Bishop of the Diocese, Ndubuisi Obi, confirmed the development and shared further details
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Awka, Anambra state - Reports making the rounds on Saturday, December 7, disclosed that an Anglican Bishop had been declared missing in Anambra state.
Bishop missing after journey to Umuchu, Anambra
The missing cleric, identified simply as Godwin Okpala, is a retired archbishop of the Niger Province and Bishop of Nnewi.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
The leadership of the Anglican Diocese of Nnewi announced on Saturday that Mr Okpala, a professor, had gone missing since Friday, December 6.
Premium Times reported that the incumbent Bishop of the Diocese, Ndubuisi Obi, in a Facebook post shared on Saturday, disclosed that the missing cleric embarked on a journey to Umuchu alongside his driver, but they were yet to reach their destination 24 hours after.
“Since then, there has been no communication, and neither he, his driver, nor the vehicle have been located,” he said.
Bishop missing: ‘Authorities now contacted’
Interestingly, the Anambra state police command is yet to release an official statement on the development but Mr Obi added that the leadership of the church has contacted “relevant authorities” over the situation and expressed hope that God would intervene in the matter.
Read related articles here:
- Tears in Kogi as gunmen kill popular pastor on way to burial, 3 others kidnapped
- Former House of Reps member abducted in Nasarawa, police orderly killed, details emerge
Benue, Anambra attacks: Peter Obi decries rising insecurity
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi raised an alarm over rising insecurity in Nigeria while reacting to recent terrorist attacks.
On Thursday, Obi warned that the rising insecurity, coupled with economic challenges, is putting Nigeria at risk, urging the government led by President Tinubu to act before the country is irreparably damaged.
Following the kidnapping of three employees from Innoson’s showroom in Anambra and the killing of 30 residents in Benue state, Obi called for enhanced security measures and immediate rescue efforts.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.