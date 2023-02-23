Atiku Abubakar has gotten the backing of a prominent Islamic leader two days before the presidential election

Sheikh Dahiru Usman-Bauchi endorsed the PDP presidential candidate and urged his followers to vote for Atiku massively

The 98-year-old cleric is the deputy chairman of the Fatwa Committee of the National Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs

FCT, Abuja - Prominent Islamic cleric, Sheikh Dahiru Usman-Bauchi, has endorsed Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party( PDP) presidential candidate, for the forthcoming election.

The cleric said his decision to endorse Abubakar is premised on the fact that most of his followers were already supporting the Adamawa-born politician.

Prominent Islamic cleric Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi has endorsed Atiku as the next president. Photo credit: @bbchausa

Daily Trust reports that the supreme leader of the Islamic Sufi group known as the Tijaniyyah endorsed Atiku in a message to his followers.

He said:

“Oh, you people of Nigeria, the election beckons us again, and my followers who are into politics have told me that they will be voting for Atiku.

“And since they have chosen him, I can’t dissociate myself from them. I’m with them. Let’s see what God will unfold for us.”

