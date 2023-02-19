President Buhari on Sunday, February 19, sent a personal statement to Nigerians where he addressed two issues: his policies and the 2023 presidential election

State House, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has again urged Nigerians to vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the February 25 elections.

The president restated his support for Tinubu in a statement he posted on his official Facebook page on Sunday, February 19.

President Buhari urged Nigerians to vote for Bola Tinubu as his successor. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

"Fellow Nigerians, I want to use this opportunity to once again thank you for electing me to be your President on two occasions.

"I am not a contestant in this election, but my party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has a candidate in the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. As I mentioned before, Tinubu is a true believer in Nigeria, who loves the people and the development of our country.

"I am calling on all of you to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is reliable and I trust he will build on our achievements," he said.

I am aware of the hardship caused by my policies - Buhari

Meanwhile, amid the controversial Naira redesign programme which has led to protests across the country, the president said he is fully aware of the current hardship brought by some of his government's policies.

He urged Nigerians to be patient just as he gave assurance that measures are being taken to ease the hardship.

"Finally, I want to once again assure you that I am fully aware of the current hardship you are facing as a result of some policies of the government which are meant to bring overall improvement to the country.

"I am appealing to you to exercise further patience as we take appropriate measures to ease these hardships. God willing, there will be light at the end of the tunnel," he said.

Nigerians react to Buhari's appeal

Reacting on Facebook, Nnenna Agbai said:

"Thank you PMB. We are voting Asiwaju."

Bilal Isah said:

"Asiwaju Tinubu is a sellable Presidential Candidate. His antecedents and track record of enviable achievements speak for him. Nigerians and Nigerians in the Diaspora are proud to support Asiwaju Tinubu."

Orija Akinyele said:

"Mr president thank you for insisting on a credible election, I trust you will uphold this principle of yours till the end. For your party candidate, I am sorry I have made up my mind for another candidate."

Godday Chukwudi said:

"Your Excellency sir, I wish to thank you for your resolve to conduct free fair and credible election....I singularly urge you to stick on this cashless policy as it will champion the course of free fair and credible election. Nigerians are aware of this singular fact and are solidly behind you."

Atiah Chinasa said:

"Sir, I have always stood with you and I'm still standing with you. Nigeria shall succeed. But for this election I will vote Mr. Peter Obi."

“Your Naira policy unpopular”, House Committee tells President Buhari

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on new naira re-design and naira swap policy has said the federal government must mitigate the suffering of Nigerians following the naira crisis.

The lawmakers met with the president hours after his nationwide broadcast, where he declared that N200 banknotes will circulate as legal tender with the new N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes for 60 days from February 10, 2023, to April 10 2023.

The committee appreciated some of the good decisions by the President but insisted that a lot must be done to mitigate the suffering of the masses.

