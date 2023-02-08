The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, says plans has been put in place to review and implement a new minimum wage for Nigerian civil servants on or before May 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

As reported by the Daily Trust Newspaper, Ngige made this announcement in Abuja on Tuesday, February 7 at the Nigeria Labour Congress’ 13th National Delegates’ Conference.

Chris Ngige says trade unions have no rights to force the federal government on what decisions to take. Photo: Chris Ngige

Source: Twitter

While speaking at the conference, the former Anambra state governor called out organised labour and other trade unions to stop the act of imposing their will on the government.

He stated that the attitude and actions of the trade unions contradicts the statutory codes of the Trade Union Act that mandated that all newly elected trade union officials take required courses at the Michael Imuodu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS)

He stated that this training will give them first hand knowledge and adequate capacity to exercise their responsibilities effectively and also influence their Industrial Relations authorities.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ngige said:

“The good story that filters out from it is that we put out an Act, a legislation that had in place an inbuilt review five years mechanism, unlike the formal Act. So, mandatorily, Nigeria will produce a new minimum wage on or before May 2024

“It is acknowledged, both nationally and internationally, that government would not interfere in trade union matters and likewise, trade unions are not to interfere in labour administration unless as provided by the laws and principles of tripartism.”

Ngige further reiterated that in his not within the rights of the trade union to dictate to government on the appointment of public officials.

He urged the NLC to ensure the implementation of the Employees’ Compensation Act (ECA) 2010 by State Governments.

Ngige said:

“This has resulted in many workers not being covered by the ECA Act for injuries and even deaths sustained in the place or course of employment.

“The NLC should remedy this situation as the welfare of workers is one of the cardinal functions of Trade Unions including the Confederations.

“In this regard, it should be noted that the PENCOM Act 2014 makes it mandatory for all employers to give Insurance Cover for workers employed by them.”

Source: Legit.ng