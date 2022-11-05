FCT, Abuja - The ministry of labour and employment has finally responded to lecturers’ groanings under the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) umbrella for the half-salary payment they received from the federal government for October.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, the ministry said lecturers were paid on a pro-rata basis in a statement released on Saturday, October 5.

The ministry of labour and employment said the decision for ASUU lecturers to be paid half-salaries for October was not theirs as alleged by the union. Photo: ASUU, Chris Ngige

The pro-rata payment is a salary-paying method based on whether an employee worked full time.

According to the statement, the pro-rata payment method was adopted because they cannot be paid for full time when in actual sense, they didn’t work full time.

The statement reads:

“They were paid in pro-rata for the number of days that they worked in October, counting from the day that they suspended their industrial action. Pro-rata was done because you cannot pay them for work not done. Everybody’s hands are tied.”

ASUU: Ngige distances self from half-salary allegations

As contained in the statement, the ministry also cleared the air on the notion that the minister, Chris Ngige, sanctioned the payment of half-salary to university lecturers.

However, the leadership of ASUU and other chapters of the union across the federation are not pleased with the federal government’s action.

This development has begun to heighten the tension that the union might embark on a fresh strike after just returning from an eight-month strike.

