Chris Ngige, the minister of Labour and Employment, has disclosed the plan of the federal government to announce salary increments for public and civil servants because of the effect of rising inflation.

The minister made this known while interacting with state house correspondents after having a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Daily Trust reported.

Ngige disclosed that there is an ongoing review by the presidential committee on salaries and the committee is expected to come up with adjustments in salaries in 2023.

Do not forget that the minister had earlier hinted that Buhari's administration would adjust workers' salaries to curtail the effect of the economic challenges facing the country due to inflation.

He also disclosed that the committee is working alongside the national salaries incomes and wages commission.

Adding that the act that established the commission mandated it to fix salaries, wages and other related things is not only the public service.

He said:

“As we enter the New Year government will make some pronouncements in that direction.”

According to the minister, the government understands that 2022 had been a year of industrial dispute. The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) started and other unions followed, calling for improved working conditions and better pay.

Source: Legit.ng