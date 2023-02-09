Comrade Timi Frank has asked the United Kingdom, the United States of American and the European Union to prevail on Buhari not to postpone the 2023 election

According to him, the enemies of democracy in Nigeria are looking for ways to ensure the postponement of the election

He added that APC Governors at the behest of Tinubu have been mobilized to blackmail INEC and Buhari to postpone the elections

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ahead of the forthcoming general election, Comrade Timi Frank, has on Thursday, January 9, sends an important message to the United States, United Kingdom and European Union.

Specificaly, the former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress asked them to prevent plot to postpone the forthcoming general election.

Frank who made this call in a statement made available to Legit.ng in Abuja said there is a potent plot by enemies of democracy to cause a postponement of the elections to enable them perfect their rigging strategies.

According to him, it has become imperative for leaders of advanced democracies and defenders of freedoms like the USA, UK and EU, among others, to impress it on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to succumb to APC’s blackmails, but to conduct the elections as scheduled.

Timi Frank says the 2023 election must not be postponed. Photo credit: Timi Frank

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He insisted that their intervention would not only ensure that the elections are held as scheduled but will help save democracy in Nigeria.

He said in a recent media report that the APC is seeking postponement of the elections for four weeks, and it has vindicated his position that the ruling party has commenced plot to derail the elections.

He said it has become necessary for the international community to mount strong diplomatic pressure on the President not to heed the advice of nay sayers because any posts would plunge the country into unimaginable crisis.

He said the current riots in the South West and parts of South South over fuel and Naira scarcity were sponsored by the APC so they can use it as strategy to prevail on INEC and the President to shift the elections.”

Going further, he urged Buhari to remain resolute and stand by his promise to bequeath a legacy of credible elections to Nigeria “which will invariably start from keeping faith with the dates as already announced.”

He further said Nigerians are worried about judgements emanating from the Supreme Court of recent and called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kayode Ariwoola, not to play politics with election cases or confer regional advantage on particular parties or aspirants.

He called on the CJN to remain unbiased and an impartial jurist notwithstanding his position as stakeholder in the South West, where the APC candidate comes from.

2023 Presidency: Fresh headache for APC as Yoruba Leaders shun Tinubu, berates Obi, declare support for Atiku

In another report, a socio-cultural group of Yoruba leaders under the aegis of the Yoruba Elders’ Union (YEU) has declared support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The Yoruba leaders urged all well-meaning Nigerians to vote for the former two-term Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

This group took the decision to support Atiku’s candidature at a meeting held in Lagos on Tuesday, February 7th, 2023.

Prof. Muhammad Omolaja, the President of the Union, said that YEU considered all the presidential candidates from various political parties using, inter alia, criteria such as competence, experience, health, and general acceptability of the candidates

Source: Legit.ng