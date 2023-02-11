The All Progressives Congress candidate for Adamawa Central senatorial district, Abdul-Aziz Murtala Nyako, has promised to push for laws that will have a direct positive impact on grassroots development.

Attesting to knowing the major problems and challenges faced by ordinary Nigeria, Nyako there is a need to ensure that efforts of the government affect the lives of the people in ba positive way.

Nyako has promised to ensure laws that impact the people positively are enacted. Photo: Abdulaziz Nyako

Nyako said this while speaking at a town hall meeting held at the WEEIN Hall in Jimeta, Adamawa state.

The meeting which was organised as an interactive session availed the people within the senatorial zone the opportunity to engage in a one-on-one with Nyako.

Nyako said having heard the people's request and being in tune with their challenges during his campaign tour, he has the opportunity to sponsor and back laws that will benefit them should he return to the Senate.

He explained that lawmaking is expected to function as an act that has a direct and lasting effect on the people more than projects executed.

According to him, project execution is a direct responsibility of the executives and not of lawmakers but the reverse is the case in Nigeria.

Nyako said that lawmakers across the country are usually placed in a tight corner and at variance with their constituents.

He said that projects are good but with short-term effects compared to laws which have a longer effect on the people and last longer.

According to him, the North East Development Commission and the Federal medical centres are good examples of laws that become an act and will have a longer effect on the people.

He said:

"When you make laws it becomes an act and it last longer."

He also said that the stakeholders' meetings and campaigns within the constituency have given him in-depth knowledge on what to do in the tenth assembly.

Nyako also promised to give priority to insecurity, job creation, skill acquisition and empowerment programmes if elected.

Also speaking, the chairman planning committee of the town hall meeting Dauda Gundiri advocated for collective ideas that will help the senator to perform well if elected as the senator representing Adamawa central.

The town hall meeting was part of activities rounding up the campaigns of senator Nyako.

