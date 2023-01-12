The Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, has come out openly to clear the air on the circumstances surrounding the liquidation of one of his companies, Next International (UK) Ltd.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A statement from the LP media office signed by the head of media and Publicity, Mr First Onifade, on Thursday, January 12, a copy of which was made available to Legit.ng, the Obi/Datti Media office dismissed speculations that the company was liquidated by the UK authorities.

It was gathered that the owners of Next International voluntarily liquidated the firm, as it was no longer in operation.

Peter Obi has said that he is no longer affiliated with Next International. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: UGC

The media office described the rumour making the rounds that the UK authorities liquidated Next International as the "handwork of agents of the political opposition unsettled by the high rising profile of Obi," and are making efforts to make political points out of the development.

The statement reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“For the records, the entity was 99 per owned by Next (Nig) International Ltd. and established as its buying office in the 90s and Peter Obi as its CEO.

"At the time Peter Obi became governor of Anambra State in 2006, his wife assumed management of the company, and about one year ago, requested that the company be dissolved under the voluntary strike off of the entity on grounds of dissolution and being inoperational, which is normal in winding up an entity.”

The statement pointed out that Peter Obi has consistently maintained that he is no longer involved in any Next-related business.

Berating those twisting the resting of Next International (UK) Ltd., the statement said:

“When our principal insists that you go and verify facts about him and the information he dishes out, it didn’t say go and falsify facts.

“The LP presidential candidate, by his antecedents in Anambra state for eight years, and his records in private ventures, puts himself miles ahead in moral rating.”

The media office believes this explanation and clarification has put to rest any further chasing of the wind over the matter by "political jobbers" in the opposition camps.

"Why I carry Aisha Yesufu everywhere I go," Peter Obi explains in new video

Peter Obi of the Labour Party said that he is always moving around with popular female activist, Aisha Yesufu to put him in check.

The former governor of Anambra state said that Yesufu helps him in being in tune with the reality on the ground especially when it concerns the masses.

According to Obi, he is interested in criticism as it helps him become a better person by learning from negative comments.

Peter Obi issues fresh advisory, tells Nigerians what to do during 2023 election

Nigerians who are eligible to vote in the forthcoming 2023 elections have been urged to vote out the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress.

This advice was given to Nigerians by the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

According to the former Anambra state governor, 2023 is a time for Nigerians to bid farewell to abject poverty, unemployment, and other challenges.

Source: Legit.ng