The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has been given another big platform to tell Nigerians about his transformation agenda

The former governor of Anambra has been billed to speak at the famous Chatham House in London, United Kingdom

He becomes the second presidential candidate in the build-up to the 2023 presidential elections to get an invitation

United Kingdom, London - A few weeks after Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential flagbearer was invited to speak at the Chatham House in London, his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi has been billed to speak at the famous institution.

This was made known in a statement issued by Chatham House on its website with the theme; ‘Nigeria’s 2023 elections: A vision for policy change and institutional reforms.’

Peter Obi is billed to speak at the Chatham House in London on his reformation agenda for Nigeria ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo: Peter Obi

Obi is billed to reel out his plans and economic reform agenda for the country ahead of the 2023 polls.

The statement reads:

“Peter Gregory Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, discusses his vision for policy and governance reforms in Nigeria, including the priorities for tackling deep-rooted insecurity and corruption, and measures to promote social and political mobility for Nigerian citizens.”

Renowned author and academic scholar of Coventry University, United Kingdom will be the host at the event.

Peter Obi will be looking to use his invitation to the Chatham House as an opportunity to once again roll out his transformation agenda to Nigerians and how he intends to salvage the country from the jaws of insecurity, unstable economy, injustice, nepotism and a host of other ills.

The former governor of Anambra state has been regarded as the underdog in the forthcoming polls as many political pundits have posited that he has the capability of causing an upset that will unseat the incumbent.

