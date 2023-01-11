The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said revealed the major reason why he carries activist, Aisha Yesufu around everywhere he goes.

Making an appearance on the Brekete Family Radio show on Monday, January 9, Obi said he needs people who tell him the truth about the challenges facing Nigeria and what people really think about his political ambition.

Peter Obi has said that Aisha Yesufu follows him around to help him keep him on the right path at all times. Photo: Aisha Yesufu

Source: Twitter

Obi's reaction followed a review of some of the comments made by Nigerians over a post made on the Brekete Family Radio social media platforms.

In a video seen by Legit.ng, the co-host of the show while reading the comments notified Obi that there were several positive comments in his favour on their post.

However, in his reaction, the former governor of Anambra state said he was not keen on the positive comments but was more interested in hearing the negative things people had to say to him.

Obi said having a view of the negative comments from the people serves as a guide for him on what he is doing wrong as a leader and helps him seek ways to make amend or redress.

He also noted that this is one of the reasons he carries Yesufu everywhere he goes because she is one of the people who speak truth to power without mincing words.

His words:

"I want to hear negative ones (comments) because you learn from the negative ones. I always want to hear the bad ones, that is why I move around with Aisha (pointing at Aisha Yesufu seated among the crowd)."

In her response to the video post made on Twitter, Yesufu told a Tweep, that she is on the Obidient train to always speak truth to power.

She said:

"That is my job oooh! I am not there to do 'Your Excellency, your excellency' My job is to keep telling him what the people are going through and in fairness him he asks me to always tell him the things he is not getting right."

Source: Legit.ng